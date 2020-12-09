PMP's Tomac: I have resigned as chair of PMP; I take responsibility for parliamentary election results

PMP's (People's Movement Party) Eugen Tomac on Wednesday announced he resigned as chair of this political party following the results recorded in the parliamentary election, as reported by AGERPRES.

The interim leadership of the party will be taken over by the executive chair of PMP, Marius Pascan, according to Tomac.



He added that consultations will follow at the party, related to the organisation of a Congress.



"We are going to have consultations, in the next interval, and we are going to organise a new Congress. This is something that we need to do, considering that the PMP (People's Movement Party) is a party that did absolutely nothing wrong in its parliamentary activity, a party with more than 2,000 locally elected officials, 50 mayors, very many deputy mayors, as a party that is still very much as alive as former chair Traian Basescu left it, of people who are always ready for a fight, who got into politics out of conviction and not because of some small personal interests. I will remain involved in the business of our party, I will remain with PMP, as someone who took responsibility for this campaign, and I believe that it is absolutely fair to do this. I worked for seven years for this party," said Tomac.



According to him, PMP obtained a score of 4.94 per cent in the parliamentary election, which result the part does not want "to question," although there were 1,090 challenges filed with the Central Electoral Bureau and the county electoral bureaus.