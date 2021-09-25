PNL Congress/ Ludovic Orban: My resignation as Deputies' Chamber Speaker - on Monday on table of new PNL leader

The former chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, announced on Saturday that his resignation from the position of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies will be on Monday on the table of the new chairman of the Liberals', Florin Citu.

"My resignation as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies will be on Monday on the table of the elected chairman, Florin Citu," announced Ludovic Orban, after the announcement of the results of the PNL congress.

After congratulating the winner, Ludovic Orban spoke, in his speech, about the attachment he has towards Liberal values.

"Over my career of 31 years I defended Liberal plans and acted constantly to put into practice Liberal policies, to achieve a leap that Romania needs. I will remain consistent, I will keep my conviction and political action to defend democracy, to defend Liberal rights and freedoms, to defend Liberal values and I will continue to act as I have until now, together with my colleagues," said the former chair of the PNL.

On Saturday, Florin Citu won the mandate of chairman of the PNL. He obtained 2,878 for to his opponent's 1,898, Agerpres informs.