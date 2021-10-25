PNL leader Citu: No argument for PSD to ask to come to power, USR left government

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Monday that there is no reason for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to ask to come to power, and Save Romania Union (USR) left the Government.

"We know that PSD has always said that it does not want to govern. So, there would be no reason for PSD to come up with this requirement, and those from USR left government a month ago. The solution, today, is this minority Government led by Mr. Nicolae Ciuca, so that we can overcome this winter's difficult period. Of course we can meet in the spring to see if there is another solution, but today, for Romanians, this is the best solution," said Citu, at the PNL headquarters, emphasizing that according to the incoming messages, PSD does not want to govern.

He pointed out that there is a "real alternative" if the Ciuca Government does not clear Parliament, namely early elections, Agerpres informs.

"Then I am telling you that USR and PSD are responsible for taking Romania through a difficult period with an interim Government, and if they want this - early elections - they should tell Romanians that this is what they want, but otherwise, they must come today and say they are voting for this Government made up of PNL and UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], with a prime minister who is not the PNL leader, as they wanted and let us solve the crisis," said Citu.

The PNL leader claimed that the ten measures proposed by PSD show frivolity and reiterated that the PNL's mandate is a minority government with UDMR and the national minorities, other than the Hungarian one.

Regarding a possible return of USR to power, Citu replied that this party always had this option and that it could choose it before voting on the motion against PNL.

"Nobody proposed this in the PNL leadership. (...) There is no point in talking about scenarios," the Liberal leader also said.