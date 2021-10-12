PNL: Those who ousted Gov't should find best solutions and install it

National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman stated, on Tuesday, that the parties that ousted the Government are those that should find "the best solution" to install a new Cabinet.

"The line [of the PNL] is the one announced by the party chairman. We've announced the designated Prime Minister that he should finalize negotiations with those with whom he generated a majority of 281 MPs, with those in AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians] and PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. Practically, this is the only thing that stands - a majority of 281 MPs that have ousted a Government. And now, those who have ousted it should find the best solutions and install it," said Roman, in Parliament.

When asked if there is any chance to restore the government coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), he answered: "This is just a statement of Dacian Ciolos., Agerpres informs.

"We haven't made such a decision in the National Standing Bureau, we will make a decision this evening. Mr. Ciolos was the main instigator of the fall of the right-wing Government. (...) It was easy to tear down, now he should build. It's hard for me to believe that, after ousting the right-wing Government, after being supported by the National Liberal Party for the Agriculture Portfolio, for the European Commissioner portfolio, for the Prime Minister portfolio in the technocratic Government [2015-2017], and Mr. Ciolos answered with the ousting of the Government, it's hard to think we can build with someone that only knows how to demolish. And Mr. Ciolos is only skilled in demolishing, not in building," said the PNL deputy.

He mentioned that the PNL governments didn't "run in the face of danger, but stood on the frontline" trying to do all they could for Romania in a period when "everyone was giving advice, but nobody takes responsibility for anything".