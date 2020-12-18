PNL, USR PLUS leaders reach agreement to form Government (sources)

The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) have reached an agreement in view of forming a governing coalition, in which Florin Citu would become Prime Minister, said political sources, on Friday, for AGERPRES.

According to sources, the speakership of the Chamber of Deputies would be held by PNL chair, Ludovic Orban, and the chairmanship of the Senate will be held by a USR PLUS representative.

In the future Cabinet, PNL would hold eight portfolios, USR PLUS would hold seven, while the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) would hold three, the same sources claim.