PNL's Citu: Reduction in VAT on energy and gas from February 1, PSD electoral post

Chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Florin Citu considers that the proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, that the VAT for electricity and natural gas be reduced from February 1 is "an electoral post" and hopes that such a measure was first discussed with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the necessary resources are available, Agerpres reports.

"It is an electoral post, but we must remind our coalition colleagues that the elections are in 2024. It is very important at this moment to find solutions for Romanians and the solutions are the most important. I assume that he [Marcel Ciolacu - ed.n.] has discussed with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance have told him that this is possible, I do not assume that it is just an empty promise and a promise made in a petty political style. I assume that he had this discussion and that this cost, which will be high, or a reduction in budget revenue by this reduction in VAT can be offset elsewhere - I suppose. I understand that Dragnea [former PSD leader, ed.n.] has tried before zero VAT, as far as I know, and it was a project that could not be implemented (...). It would be a shame to have a promise made to the Romanians, that it is possible to do this and we can afford it, and then to see that it is not possible, that it does not fit in the budget," PNL leader Citu told public television broadcaster TVR1 on Tuesday evening.Florin Citu referred to the responsibility of the PSD leader, when promises are made that can lead to a decrease in state budget revenues and an increase in deficit.