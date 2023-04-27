PNL's Ciuca: There is hope,there are objectives in development and people are returning home

In Romania there is hope, there are objectives in development and people are returning home, declared Thursday, in Targu Jiu, during a press conference, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca.

"Any change in the quality of life, in the village, in the commune and even in the city, automatically determines the motivation for Romanians not to leave home, but more than that, for those who work today in other countries to return. I work and long to I'm coming home," said Nicole Ciuca, Agerpres informs.He gave as an example the recently inaugurated Romanian-American investment in Iasi, where 3,000 people work, many of them returned home from abroad, because they appreciated the working conditions and the quality of life."If the countries where they operate send 11 billion to the country, here, if we use everything that means potential and opportunities, their added value will be much higher. We can do an enormous amount in three areas which I mentioned every time I had the opportunity: in the field of energy, in the field of agriculture and the food industry and I left it behind, although it has the highest added value, in the field of IT and technology. There is an incredible potential which everyone recognizes, and some even started to envy us for it," the PNL leader added.