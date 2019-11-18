PNL's Gorghiu says list of participants in debate with Iohannis to be completed Monday

Senator of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Alina Gorghiu has announced that the list including those who are to actively participate in the debate with President Klaus Iohannis would be completed on Monday, and it includes political analysts, journalists and politologists, who represent "all the opinion trends in the society."

"We will complete this process today [the selections of the participants in the debate with Iohannis] and we will make the official briefing. We started from the premise that a debate cannot be carried out with 100 people who ask questions. I would have wanted to be able to generate such a format, for 100 journalist, 200 in attendance, each one of them would have been entitled and would have deserved to be able to do this thing, unfortunately, the idea of a debate implies a more settled framework, it implies a smaller number of participants, precisely because it is called a debate and not a marathon press conference. A broader proposal has been made in the beginning, after that, we started to make a selection of political analysts, journalists, politologists, who can represent all the opinion trends in the society or to cover a wider range. You will see the final list and you will convince yourself that there are persons who don't have parti-pris with President Iohannis, such as the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] attempted to suggest at a certain point. There are figures of the Romanian public life, who, throughout time, had opinions in favour or against Iohannis, for or against his mandate," Gorghiu stated at the Palace of Parliament, when asked what were the selection criteria of those who are to actively participate in Tuesday's debate of Klaus Iohannis.

According to her, the debate will last for two hours and journalists who are accredited at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace will also be in attendance, as well as "a representative number" of students.

She refused to say what would happen if PSD Chairwoman Viorica Dancila came to this debate.