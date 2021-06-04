PNL's Orban: No special pensions are currently paid to mayors, as they are officially postponed

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Friday that no special pensions are currently paid to mayors, mentioning that he, during his term as prime minister, and the Citu government have extended the entry into force of the provisions to that end in the Administrative Code, agerpres reports.

"At present, no special pensions are paid to mayors. So, as the prime minister, I postponed the entry into force of the provisions of the Administrative Code in 2020, and so did the Citu government. Obviously, the pension law will regulate this subject more thoroughly. You know that there is intense activity at the Ministry of Labour. There is also a coalition-level commission that is practically preparing pension reform," Orban said when asked about the allegation of PNL's governing ally the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USL PLUS) allegations against PNL that the Liberals did not endorse in the committees a bill on the repeal of special pensions for locally elected officials.

He said that if necessary, the issue would be discussed in the ruling coalition.USR on Thursday accused PNL, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of not supporting in the human rights committee a positive opinion on a bill repealing special pensions for locally elected officials.