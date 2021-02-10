PNL's Orban: We haven't taken any decision on bonuses; students will travel free of charge

PNL (National Liberal Party) head Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said no decision was made yet by the ruling coalition with respect to the bonuses granted to public employees, and also that students will continue to travel free of charge between the localities where they live and those where they study, according to AGERPRES.

When asked, at the Parliament Palace, if the bonuses for the public employees will be eliminated from the budget this year, Orban said: "You asked me the same thing after Monday's meeting and I told you that we haven't decided anything in respect to that matter yet. We haven't made any decision with respect to the bonuses."

He added that the students will continue to travel free of charge between the localities where they live and those where they study.

"I also saw that the information I gave related to students traveling free of charge was relayed in a manner that has nothing to do with what we had discussed. We will still provide free of charge travels to students, but only on the route between the locality where they live and that where they study. We will not make them pay for traveling from home to their faculty. Moreover, they will also continue to have a discount when it comes to the rest of their travels. Unfortunately, the information that reached the public was not the correct one, maybe I myself wasn't clear enough, but I tell you now that they will continue to be able to go to faculty," mentioned the PNL leader.