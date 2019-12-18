PNL's Turcan: We've decided to take responsibility for budget as PSD has proven lack of responsibility in Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said that the Liberals have decided to take responsibility for the state budget, given that in Parliament it has been proven that there is "lack of responsibility and long-term commitment of those from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and a lack of full mobilization from the parties that currently support the Government."

"The Orban government has asked the presidents of the two Chambers to postpone the debate on bills with a budgetary impact until we know exactly which pillars the next year's budget can be built upon and what is the actual stability of the Romanian economy, because there are some good projects which, if not adopted at a time when the economy can support them, they could lead (...) to inflation, the devaluation of the leu and the decline in purchasing power. Just like what happened with the measures taken by the PSD, some increases of income, but because they were not supported by the growth of the economy, they came to generate a decrease in purchasing power. This approach of the PSD is one of chicanery and constitutes, if you will, an additional argument for a decision we did not necessarily want to resort to, namely to take responsibility for the state budget. We have decided to proceed with this option precisely because it was proven that in Parliaments there is a lack of responsibility and long-term commitment, if you will, of the PSD and, unfortunately, a lack of full mobilization from the parties that currently support the Government," Raluca Turcan on Tuesday told private TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus.Asked about the alternative of passing the budget through Parliament after a vote of a PNL-favorable majority, the Liberal deputy prime minister explained: "It is risky, because the majority we have now is not a solid one, we are only five votes apart and it is very possible that on some bills that sound good, like some projects that people think from an electoral perspective, to create circumstantial alliances that will wreck your budget built as it is on fragile pillars and you end up, from a good deed, or some good measures (...) to actually hurtimg people in the long run."