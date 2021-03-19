PNRR/Establishment of Wood Exchange, administrative reform of Romsilva

The establishment of the Wood Exchange and the administrative reform of the Romsilva National Forests Authority are among the points of interest found in Chapter 2 of Pillar I of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), a document published on Friday.

Thus, the chapter "We forest Romania and protect biodiversity" provides for curbing illegal logging through sustainable and transparent forest management.

The foresting of Romania by planting new forests and forest and agri-forest curtains is a plan for the coming period, aimed at setting up public and private seedling nurseries, putting suitable land under forest and setting up forest curtains in areas of ecological interest, as well as carrying out the works of foresting/filling/restoring of calamity-hit plantations on agricultural and forest land.With regard to biodiversity and its protection, the new PNRR provides for the maintenance and expansion of the favourable conservation status of species and habitats through the development of ecological canals, ecological reconstruction of habitats and the conservation of species, the creation of the National Network of Urban Natural Areas and the restoration of meadow habitats in protected natural areas.The initial negotiating budget for the forestry chapter is EUR 1.5 billion.

AGERPRES