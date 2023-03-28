Polish PM: Central and Eastern European region's role, increasing with Russian aggression in Ukraine

The role of the Central and Eastern European region has increased in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, adding that he hoped that "significant strategic plans" would be built in the area after the Ukrainian victory, told Agerpres.

"We see that with the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the role, the rank of this region, in which we live, in which we create economic and social values, increases, that is why I believe, in depth, that in this triangle between Ukraine, Romania and Poland it will soon be possible - we hope as soon as possible, after the victory of Ukraine and the achievement of peace - to build some significant strategic plans (...) strategic plans, which will be very ambitious from an economic, investment and business point of view, but also ambitious from a strategic point of view, from the point of view of military cooperation and from the point of view of creating a new economic community of over 100 million [people - ed. note] in the Central European region," Morawiecki said, according to the official translation.

The head of the Polish government said that he sees Romania as "a very great ally, a great ally in the fight for our common interests."

"For years, I am telling you very straight, our countries have been played by the East and the West. Of course, one cannot compare the pressure from the West with that from the East, but we must realise that the first naive decades of transformation, of capitalism were, at the same time, decades in which we were largely used for Western Europe's own purposes. From Romania, from Poland many people left. Now hundreds of thousands of people are returning to Poland for the first time in our history," said Mateusz Morawiecki.