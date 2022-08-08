Potassium iodide pills to only be distributed in case of nuclear incident

The potassium iodide pills will only be distributed to the population up to 40 years old in case of exposure after a nuclear incident, informs the Ministry of Health.

The MS emphasizes that the preventive administration of such pills is contraindicated, Agerpres.

"Ever since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health has been concerned with the procurement of iodine tablets and initiated a campaign to inform the population about how to use them. The distribution to the population is made free of charge based on the prescription issued by the family doctor. This is not new, the order from the Ministry entered in force on June 23, 2022," says the same source.

Iodine pills are issued in more than 2,500 pharmacies, the list of which can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health.