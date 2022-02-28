Premier Ciuca, NGOs plead for maintaining dialogue, coordination of humanitarian actions on Ukraine

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign.

"The Prime Minister of the Romanian Government and the representatives of the associations pleaded for maintaining a permanent dialogue for the coordination of the actions in the humanitarian assistance area, such meetings being carried out regularly, on priority topics," reads a release sent by the Government.

The prime minister thanked the non-governmental sector and citizens for their involvement in the management of the humanitarian situation generated by the conflict in Ukraine. He presented the actions the Government has carried out in recent days, such as: providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, launching the government platform "Ukraine - together we help more" and the set of medium and long-term government measures, Agerpres.ro informs.

The representatives of the civil society revealed the activity undertaken, but also drew attention to aspects such as: protecting the Ukrainian citizens who could become the targets of illegal acts, a better coordination with the responsible local authorities, providing support to the Ukrainians who did not leave their country, providing social and psychological assistance services, identifying solutions for people with disabilities and streamlining the communication.