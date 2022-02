Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

"Ever since January 26, during the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT), we analyzed all possible scenarios and took necessary measures so that we will be prepared regardless of how the situation evolves. I even discussed it now during today's CSAT sitting about the latest developments and measures that need to be immediately taken in order to reply to this major crisis situation. Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences which could generate an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the head of state said, after the CSAT reunion.