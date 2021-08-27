President Iohannis attends military ceremony marking 30th anniversary of Republic of Moldova's declaration of independence

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Friday in the military ceremony organized in Chisinau's Great National Assembly Square in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Moldova's declaration of independence, agerpres reports.

Polish and Ukrainian Presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenski also attended the event alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The start of the ceremony was delayed by almost two hours due to fog that prevented the planes of the Romanian and Ukrainian delegations from landing at the Chisinau airport.President Iohannis will have a joint meeting with his Moldovan, Polish and Ukrainian counterparts, as well as a one-on-one conversation with Maia Sandu.On August 27, 1991 the Republic of Moldova proclaimed its independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.