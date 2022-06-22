President Iohannis congratulates David Popovici: An exceptional feat

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated on Wednesday evening young swimming sensation David Popovici on his new world title in the men's 100m freestyle."An exceptional new feat by David Popovici, who landed the world title in the 100m freestyle too. Congratulations, David," Iohannis wrote on Facebook.
The 17-year-old swimmer on Wednesday won the gold medal in the 100m freestyle event of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, with a time of 47.58 seconds, after grabbing gold two days ago in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1 min 43.21 sec. AGERPRES