President Iohannis: Decisions regarding application of CCR decision, to be made after publication and analysis of reasons

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that his decisions regarding the implementation of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will be made after the publication of the reasons for this decision and reiterated that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should come before Parliament for her Cabinet's validation vote.

"My decisions regarding the application of today's CCR decision will be made after the publication and analysis of the reasons for the decision, which will probably be published in the next period, but if the Prime Minister wants, as she keeps saying in public, to put an end to this government crisis, the solution is simple: Madam Prime Minister, I will tell you once again, please come immediately to Parliament for the validation vote," said Iohannis, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.