President Iohannis decorates new Chief of Defence Staff with National Order Star of Romania

President Klaus Iohannis has signed a series of decoration decrees on the occasion of Romania's National Day, including the new Chief of the Defence Staff Gheorghita Vlad.

According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional services they have rendered to the military institution, the outstanding results obtained in the training process, and the high professionalism shown in the execution of the missions entrusted to them", the president conferred the National Order Star of Romania, in the rank of Officer, with military insignia, to General Daniel Petrescu and the National Order Star of Romania, in the rank of Knight, with military insignia, to Lieutenant General Vlad Gheorghita.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief of the Defence Staff, Gheorghita Vlad, took place on Thursday. He replaces Daniel Petrescu at the helm of the Romanian Army.

President Klaus Iohannis also awarded distinctions to other representatives of the defence Ministry and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.