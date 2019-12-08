 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Demarche regarding Constitution revision will have to be made with utmost responsibility

iohannis cotroceni ras

President Klaus Iohannis has conveyed on Sunday a message on the Day of Romania's Constitution in which he said that any demarche regarding a revision would have to be made with utmost responsibility, the goal being a modernised Fundamental Law, which allows the construction of a powerful and efficient state edifice.

"In this entire process of maturing our democracy, the internalisation of constitutional values, the creation of a constitutional culture represents, in fact, the most important process. The state actors invested with power by the Fundamental Law are the ones who transform the constitutional construction in a practical reality. The deep understanding of the meaning and spirit of the constitutional texts, the constitutional good faith and loyalty imply a genuine attachment to the principles of the Fundamental Law," the President said, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.

The Constitution is more than a Fundamental Law, added the head of state, it is a commitment for democracy.

"The Constitution gives meaning to the political community, sanctions slippages, limits the power and maintains its balance. Its symbolic dimension is to establish itself as a benchmark for carrying out the activities of the state institutions in ensuring a responsible governance, in which citizen's rights and freedoms are effectively guaranteed. As President of Romania, I will remain profoundly dedicated to the constitutional role of watching over the observance of the Fundamental Law and the proper functioning of public authorities. Living under the protection of a democratic constitution is, perhaps, one of the most valuable privileges that a society can know, and the future of this nation directly depends on the understanding of its letter and spirit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.