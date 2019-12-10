 
     
President Iohannis: Even if assault on justice has been temporarily stopped, the wrong must be righted

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that even if the assault on justice has been temporarily stopped "the wrong that was already done must be righted as soon as possible." 

"Even if the assault on justice has been temporarily stopped, the wrong that was already done must be righted as soon as possible. This process obviously implies the real involvement of the CSM [the Superior Council of Magistracy]," Iohannis stated at the CSM plenary meeting where the institution's new leadership is to be elected.

