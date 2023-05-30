President Iohannis expresses his willingness to guarantee political agreement to resolve demands of teachers.

President Klaus Iohannis expressed, on Tuesday, at the meeting with the leaders of the trade unions in Education, his willingness to guarantee, as a mediator, the conclusion of a political agreement to resolve salary claims, informs the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, the head of state "expressed his full readiness to guarantee, as a mediator between the representatives of the unions and the Government of Romania, the conclusion of a political agreement in order to resolve the salary claims and thus obtain a consensus that would allow the resumption of speed of the educational process."

The meeting of President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace with a delegation of the leaders of the Education unions took place in the context of the general strike started in education.

The mentioned source shows that President Klaus Iohannis discussed with the teachers' representatives about their claims and told them that he understands their concerns and requests, which are "natural and legitimate."

"Ensuring a conducive learning environment for each student cannot be achieved without the teachers benefiting from the appropriate conditions to carry out their work," states the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis conveyed to the union leaders that only through dialogue, through a "constructive and open" approach, will it be possible to identify reasonable solutions that will satisfy both the grievances of the teachers and the needs and aspirations of the students and parents.

"President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that solving the blockage in education and ending the strike are crucial for the smooth running of the school year and for maintaining a climate of stability in the educational system. In order to ensure the fundamental right to education of all students, the conclusion of the midterms and the organization of exams are a priority national", mentions the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis urges all parties involved in the institutional dialogue to show responsibility and flexibility in the negotiation process and to understand that viable solutions require a balance between available resources and teachers' requests.

The head of state reiterated that education is a priority area for Romania's future, and the adoption of the new education laws in the Parliament is the best proof of this.

"The President of Romania and the trade union representatives highlighted that the legislation resulting from the 'Educated Romania' project brings a series of significant improvements and agreed to jointly make the necessary efforts to implement these provisions, which create the optimal framework for the development of today's generations and from tomorrow. All these measures will generate a modern education system, which guarantees teachers the status they deserve and which offers all students the optimal conditions to reach their potential", the Presidential Administration also shows.