President Iohannis lays wreath at Stephen the Great monument in Chisinau

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis laid, on Friday afternoon, a wreath at the statue of Stephen the Great in the centre of Chisinau, to mark the 30th anniversary of Moldova's declaration of independence.

The laying of the wreath took place at the end of a meeting Iohannis had in the capital of Moldova with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and also his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Initially, Iohannis was supposed to attend the wreath-laying ceremony in the morning, but was unable to attend the event due to the fact that due to fog in the air, the aircraft he took to Chisinau could not land at the airport in Chisinau, Agerpres.ro informs.

Given the circumstances, Sandu and Duda participated only in the homage paying at the monument dedicated to Voivode Stephen the Great.