President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the guard units, calling on the military to keep awake the spirit of honor and dignity, as well as the courage that has driven their forefathers.

"Today we are celebrating 160 years of history of the guard units, a tradition that began on July 1, 1860, when, following the decree issued by Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the first guard unit in the national military history was established, the 1st Skirmishers Battalion, which is now called the 'Mihai Viteazul' 30th Guard Brigade. Over time, the soldiers in the guard units have made numerous sacrifices, writing pages of heroism on the battlefields of the Independence War and of the two world conflagrations in which our country participated. The evolution of the Romanian Army's guard units took place in step with the modernization and increase of our armed forces' combat capability, while maintaining their initial mission of participating in the military honors and ceremonies organized at central level," says the head of state in the message conveyed by state councilor Mihai Somordolea.

He emphasizes that, at present, the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade demonstrates excellent tactical and specialized training, being able to carry out complex missions, in dynamic conditions and environments.

The head of the state welcomes the participation of the servicemen of this brigade in numerous public order missions, in support of the structures of the Ministry of the Interior and to the benefit of the citizens, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected Romania in recent months.

"Dear soldiers of the 'Mihai Viteazul' 30th Guards Brigade, you represent an elite corps of our army and bring together perfect professionals - worthy and responsible citizens of modern and democratic Romania," Iohannis said in his message.

He recalls that he decorated the battle flag of the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guards Brigade with the Order of "Military Virtue" in the rank of Commander with peace insignia, for the military, as a recognition of the value and contribution to the Romanian Army missions.

"I am convinced that you will continue to support the efforts to strengthen our country's strategic profile within the European Union and NATO. I am calling on you to keep awake the spirit of honor and dignity, as well as the courage that has driven your forefathers. Respect and honor the role models they represented and continue to carry out your assigned missions with professionalism! I congratulate you and wish you zest for work, professional and personal satisfactions, and good health alongside your families! Many happy returns!," President Iohannis further conveys.