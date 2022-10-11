 
     
President Iohannis: Missile attacks in Ukraine - unacceptable; our analysis reveal no increase of risks at the moment

President Klaus Iohannis condemned on Tuesday the attacks with Russian missiles over the cities and civil infrastructures of Ukraine, showing that the analysis doesn't reveal, at the moment, an increase of risks in Romania.

"Yesterday, the Russian missiles struck again cities and civil infrastructures of Ukraine. Such attacks must be condemned by the entire international community, and the killing of innocent civilians must stop. Alongside our partners, Romania will continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight against the Russian Federation's aggression," President Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in the joint statement with Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, told Agerpres.

He stated that "our analysis, however, doesn't reveal an increase of risks at the moment."

