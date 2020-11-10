President Iohannis: New restrictions have sole purpose - protecting population, reducing pressure on healthcare system

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the sanitary restrictions that entered into force at the beginning of this week have a single purpose, namely to protect the population and reduce the huge pressure that is exerted on the healthcare system.

President Klaus Iohannis had, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, an evaluation and presentation meeting regarding the measures for the management of the COVID-19 epidemic attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Defence Nicolae Ciuca, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat, State Secretary with the Health Ministry Ionel Paul Oprea, Director General of the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development Florin Oancea, Director of the National Institute of Public Health Adriana Pistol, Romania's representative to the World Health Organization Alexandru Rafila, Chief of the Medical Department in the Defence Ministry Dragos Marian Popescu, medical director of the Brasov Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases Andreea Moldovan, and vice-president of the National Society of Family Medicine Dumitra Gindrovel.