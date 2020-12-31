President Iohannis' New Year Message: Returning to normality, which we miss, ever so closer

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Thursday, a message on the occasion of the New Year, in which he highlights that returning to the normality from before the COVID-19 pandemic keeps getting closer, but this depends on each and every one of us, according to AGERPRES.

"Dear Romanians, we are at the end of an extremely difficult year, in which our life was drastically changed by an unprecedented pandemic. I would like to thank you for the responsibility you showed and for involvement in the joint effort of limiting the spread of this terrible virus and to protect our people. Unfortunately, too many persons have lost the fight with the virus and my thoughts are for those families in mourning," Iohannis says.

"We are looking towards the new year with hope and faith that we will overcome this difficult challenge. The return to the normality, which we miss so much, is ever so closer, but depends on each and every one of us to be responsible in order for our objective to become reality as quickly as possible. I wish you all good health and a Happy New Year!" the president says on his Facebook page.