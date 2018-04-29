President Iohannis on Veterans Day: The Army has paid a heavy price to benefit future generations

President Klaus Iohannis is congratulating military veterans for everything they have done in the service of the homeland, on April 29, the day dedicated to those who have defended the national values with their own lives , according to a press statement release by the Presidential Administration.

"We are honouring today the love of the country, the sacrifice of those who have experienced the most devastating and violent military clashes in the history of mankind, whether WWII or the War of Independence. The Romanian Army paid a heavy price to benefit future generations. We will always keep alive the memory of the blood sacrifice of our heroes who throughout history have made possible the dream of the Greater Union that came true on December 1, 1918. It is our responsibility to act with all our skill, energy and strength to defend Romania's national interests, "reads the presidential message.He added that in 2018, the year of the Greater Union Centennial, the efforts of the Romanian Army to "carry forward the glorious inheritance of generations of brave soldiers" are all the more important and appreciated."Our troops are carrying out their duty to the country, in theatres of war in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Western Balkans, fighting with determination to promote Romania's security interests alongside its strategic allies and partners. Securing the best conditions for the Romanian troops should be a continuous priority, so that the missions entrusted to them can be successfully accomplished.'Iohannis praised the outstanding sports results of Romanian soldiers injured or disabled on external missions or internal military actions, which showed "that limits can be overcome by solidarity, perseverance and a winning spirit."Iohannis also highlighted the contributions of military veterans' associations to the preservation of the values ??of the Romanian nation, to the formation and education of younger generations."I want to thank the military veterans for everything they have done in the service of the homeland and send them a warm homage, along with the most sincere congratulations and wishes for long life, health and personal fulfillment. Happy Veterans Day!" the president concludes. AGERPRES