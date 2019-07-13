President Iohannis, PM Dancila congratulate Simona Halep on Wimbledon title win

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Simona Halep for her victory in the Wimbledon women's singles final, writing on Facebook: "Congratulations, Simona Halep for winning the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament! An exceptional victory for the Romanian tennis, for Romania!"

Premier Viorica Dancila too congratulated Halep on her tremendous win."Congratulations to the champion of Romania! Congratulations, Simona! You have filled our hearts with joy and pride!," Dancila wrote on Facebook.Romania's Simona Halep won the Wimbledon tournament this Saturday, defeating American Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2.