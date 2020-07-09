President Iohannis: Reform of large public systems cannot be postponed indefinitely

The reform of large public systems cannot be postponed indefinitely, said President Klaus Iohannis."This pandemic has presented us with the picture of 30 years of failures in the organization and administration of the Romanian state. There are major shortcomings, impossible to fill in just a few months. The effort to build an efficient state will be long-lasting, that is why the reform of the great public systems cannot be postponed indefinitely. The great strides that have now been made towards extensive digitalization, for example, need to be accelerated. Everything that has been proven not to work during this period must be placed on the correct foundation," Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
The head of state added that, precisely for this reason, an important part of the briefing on the state of emergency he sent to Parliament is represented by "a set of measures proposed so that in future crisis situations, by capitalizing on the lessons of this experience, the state can have at its disposal an increased response capacity to effectively protect the citizen."