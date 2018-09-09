President Iohannis: Reforms in education under motto 'One step ahead two steps back'

Education represents "the backbone of a strong, modern and united nation", President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday, specifying that in the last years reforms have been under the motto "One step ahead two steps back."

"Education is the backbone of a strong, modern and united nation. (...) Reforms have rather been under the motto 'One step ahead two steps back'. This is completely unproductive (...). We also have a flaw, called "reformism" which noticeably manifests itself in education," Iohannis said in Alba-Iulia, at the opening of the 2019-2020 school year.Klaus Iohannis specified that good results cannot be achieved as long as laws are amended that often.