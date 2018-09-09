 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Reforms in education under motto 'One step ahead two steps back'

Klaus Iohannis cotroceni

Education represents "the backbone of a strong, modern and united nation", President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday, specifying that in the last years reforms have been under the motto "One step ahead two steps back." 


"Education is the backbone of a strong, modern and united nation. (...) Reforms have rather been under the motto 'One step ahead two steps back'. This is completely unproductive (...). We also have a flaw, called "reformism" which noticeably manifests itself in education," Iohannis said in Alba-Iulia, at the opening of the 2019-2020 school year. 

Klaus Iohannis specified that good results cannot be achieved as long as laws are amended that often.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.