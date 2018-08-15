President Iohannis: Romania cannot be a relevant regional player and a powerful state without a strong army

President Iohannis on Wednesday stated that Romania cannot be a relevant regional player and a powerful state without a strong army.

"Romania cannot really be a relevant regional player and a powerful state without a strong army, an army that would include the Naval Forces endowed with modern military technique, well trained, capable of successfully dealing with any kind of challenges," President Iohannis said in Constanta, on the occasion of the Romanian Navy Day.He also revealed that, as a token of appreciation for its activity and special results he bestowed the Order "Marine Virtue" upon the General Staff of the Naval Forces in rank of Knight, with peace insignia for the military.Further on, the President said it was essential for Romania to have the capacity and wisdom to strengthen its position as a NATO member and credible strategic partner of the USA."We must be realistic and we must understand the global context we are facing today. For we are witnessing a new geostrategic landscape forming itself, which evolution is hard to anticipate or foresee. However, Romania remains like an oasis of stability and a regional supplier of security. There are real advantages that this status bring for us and it is essential that we have the capacity and wisdom to use the numerous advantages in order to strengthen our position as an important NATO member and credible strategic partner of the United States of America," said Iohannis.In his opinion, only international cooperation, based on the international norms, represents the solution for peace consolidation and global security."I am firmly convinced and this is the position that our country continues to support, that only international cooperation, based on the international norms, represents the solution for peace consolidation and global security. And, more than that, the economic dimension of this cooperation can bring real benefits to the countries in the South-East Europe, as well as to other interested states. We should never forget that Black Sea continues to represent an important bridge between Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, and that we have the possibility to capitalize on the Danube as natural corridor for transit between Central Europe, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean Sea," said Iohannis.Moreover, the President showed that, regardless of the country they came from, the marines are a great family.'Dear marines, this celebration is dedicated first of all to you. The marines, regardless of the countries they are coming from, are a great family, and they help each other in need. They are the living example of human solidarity, beyond any borders. Regardless if you serve in the Civil or Military Marine, you represent some of the best ambassadors of our country, promoters of the values that unite and define us as a nation. I congratulate you and I wish you great success and good health, with the Virgin Margin, the protector of the Romanian Marine, to protect you wherever you are!" said Iohannis.