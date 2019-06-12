President Iohannis: Romania closed almost 100 files during presidency of Council of EU

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified that Romania closed almost 100 files while holding the presidency of the Council of EU, pointing out that this is thanks to the technical teams.

"Romania managed to close almost 100 files, which is maybe double compared with what others achieved before us, even more than double. Romania succeed, besides this, to hold a summit in Sibiu that laid the strategic ground for the future mandate of the European institutions and all the participants considered it to be a success. Romania proved that it has good people, too. The criticism that targets the Romanian governors is still valid and my dissatisfactions that I voice as President as well, because we need to tell these things, we shouldn't deceive ourselves. But we also have good people, very good people in the technical teams and in the teams in Brussels, in the negotiations teams both at the Council of EU and Parliament, and this is why we succeeded, despite having a Government without a valid strategy and a vision for Romania, we managed with the people that we do have to move things exactly where most in the Council of the European Union didn't expect us to move," Iohannis said at the plenary siting of the Coalition for Romania's Development.He showed that after Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union there remain the technical achievements and the fact that Romanians proved at the referendum that they are pro-Europeans."What remains after the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union are two things: the technical, practical achievements, which are due to our many specialists who worked for these things and they did a very good job, and the vote in the referendum, which showed that not just our specialists are pro-Europe, and the fact that Romanians proved at the referendum that they are pro-Europe, but also the Romanians, and I believe that these are excellent news for those who were reserved and skeptical about Romania holding the presidency, because of the counter-performance of the Government, but they realized now that Romania is not lost for Europe and that it is a profound pro-European country and, despite a catastrophic government, they are still very good people," said Iohannis.

AGERPRES