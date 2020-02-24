President Iohannis says chance of early elections just dropped below 50pct

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Monday that the chances of organising early elections have just dropped below 50 percent.

The head of state was asked what are the odds for the organisation of early elections in the context of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision, which established that there is a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding the designation of National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister."They just went down. (...) below 50 percent," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.