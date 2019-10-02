 
     
President Iohannis says predictability, key word of responsible gov't, missing in Romania

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that supporting the digital sector should be the top priority of any government and that predictability, which he called a key word of any responsible government, has been missing in Romania for the past years. 

"Support for the digital sector should be attached top priority on the agenda of any government, which I hope will come next week. Predictability is the key word of any responsible government, but, you cannot call predictability what we have had for the last two years," Iohannis said at the GoTech World exhibition and conference.

