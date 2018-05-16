stiripesurse.ro

  
     
President Iohannis says that Gov't and Presidency collaboration in foreign policy is mandatory, not optional

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that, in terms of foreign policy, the collaboration of the Government with the Presidency "is not optional, but mandatory." 


"In respect to the foreign policy matter, the collaboration is not optional, but mandatory, there isn't or, at least, shouldn't exist different approaches," President Iohannis stated in Sofia, where he is attending the informal meeting of the European Council and the EU-Western Balkans Summit. 

According to the head of state, Romania will be powerful only if foreign politics are to be spoken "in a single voice."

