President Iohannis sends condolence message to German counterpart following flood casualties

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, a message of condolence to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, informs the Presidential Administration.

"I found out with sadness of the catastrophic floods that caused massive damage in western Germany in the past days, with regrettable human loss of life, hundreds of persons missing or injured, as well as important material damage. In these moments of hardship for the German people, I wish to address, in my name and that of Romania, condolences to the families of victims and well wishes and fast recovery to those affected," shows the head of state's message.

President Iohannis expresses, in the message, "the full solidarity and compassion of Romania and Romanians with Germany and complete confidence in the rebuilding strength of the hard-hit communities."