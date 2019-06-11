 
     
President Iohannis signs decree appointing Ana Birchall as interim Deputy Prime Minister

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree for appointing Minister of Justice Ana Birchall as interim Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships, informs the Presidential Administration.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday that she conveyed to President Klaus Iohannis the nomination for Ana Birchall, the Minister of Justice, to also act as Deputy Prime Minister for strategic partnerships.

"Today I have put forward the proposal to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace, ed.n.], to Mr President Iohannis: We have been discussing this proposal, I am expecting the reply from the President. I believe that the President has no reason to reject this nomination, given that Ana Birchall used to be Deputy Prime Minister for strategic partnership," the prime minister said.

