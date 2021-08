President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Wednesday, the decree to appoint Dan Vilceanu as Finance Minister.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, upon publication of this decree in the Official Journal, the effects of Decree no. 825/2021 appointing a Government member as an interim minister published in the Official Journal on July 8 cease.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Wednesday, at 17:30, at the Cotroceni Palace, Agerpres informs.