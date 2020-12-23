President Iohannis signs Decree for Citu Government nomination

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday evening signed the Decree for the nomination of Citu Government.The Citu gov't is as follows:
* Florin-Vasile Citu - Prime Minister
* Ilie-Dan Barna - Deputy Prime Minister
* Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister
* Alexandru Nazare - minister of Finance
* Lucian Nicolae Bode - minister of Internal Affairs
* Bogdan Lucian Aurescu - minister of Foreign Affairs
* Stelian-Cristian Ion - minister of Justice
* Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca - minister of National Defence
* Claudiu-Iulius-Gavril Nasui - minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism
* Virgil-Daniel Popescu - minister of Energy
* Catalin Drula - minister of Transport and Infrastructure
* Nechita-Adrian Oros - minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
* Tanczos Barna - minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests
* Cseke Attila-Zoltan - minister of Development, Public Works and Administration
* Cristian Ghinea - minister of Investment and European Projects
* Raluca Turcan - minister of Labour and Social Protection
* Vlad Vasile Voiculescu - minister of Health
* Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu - minister of Education
* Ciprian-Sergiu Teleman - minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation
* Bogdan Gheorghiu - minister of Culture
* Novak Carol-Eduard - minister of Youth and Sport
The swearing-in ceremony for members of the Government will take place at 20.00 at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.
