President Iohannis signs Decree for Citu Government nomination

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday evening signed the Decree for the nomination of Citu Government.

The Citu gov't is as follows:

* Florin-Vasile Citu - Prime Minister* Ilie-Dan Barna - Deputy Prime Minister* Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister* Alexandru Nazare - minister of Finance* Lucian Nicolae Bode - minister of Internal Affairs* Bogdan Lucian Aurescu - minister of Foreign Affairs* Stelian-Cristian Ion - minister of Justice* Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca - minister of National Defence* Claudiu-Iulius-Gavril Nasui - minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism* Virgil-Daniel Popescu - minister of Energy* Catalin Drula - minister of Transport and Infrastructure* Nechita-Adrian Oros - minister of Agriculture and Rural Development* Tanczos Barna - minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests* Cseke Attila-Zoltan - minister of Development, Public Works and Administration* Cristian Ghinea - minister of Investment and European Projects* Raluca Turcan - minister of Labour and Social Protection* Vlad Vasile Voiculescu - minister of Health* Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu - minister of Education* Ciprian-Sergiu Teleman - minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation* Bogdan Gheorghiu - minister of Culture* Novak Carol-Eduard - minister of Youth and SportThe swearing-in ceremony for members of the Government will take place at 20.00 at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

AGERPRES