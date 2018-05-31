President Iohannis: SOS Children'sVillages, a model of intervention that should be extended nationwide

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the 25th anniversary of the SOS Satele Copiilor Romania / SOS Children's Villages Romania, asserting that this association is a model of intervention that should be extended at national level.

"On this occasion, the 25th anniversary since being fathered, I'm honoured to congratulate all of those who were a part of, the long of time, the SOS Satele Copiilor Romania team. Together, SOS mothers, maternity assistants, counselors and psychologists, volunteers, individual donors or private sponsors, you've made it to change destinies. You are heroes to several generations of children who have stepped into life with confidence because of your efforts. I wish you all to find the strength and resources to keep going with the same determination. You are an example that deserves our support, the support of all of us, and a model of intervention that should be extended nationwide. Thank you for what you do on a daily basis, by supporting the today's children and families so to build the tomorrow's young generation!" reads the President's message sent by the Presidential Administration."Almost seven decades today, after the WWII was ended, out of a simple and noble initiative was kicked off what today represents an important international movement: SOS Children's Villages International. With repeated nominations to the Nobel Prize for Peace, the federation activates in over 130 countries offering the abandoned and orphan children or the families in risk situations, real chances to a better life. In Romania, the SOS Satele Copiilor association opened its gates barely in 1993, when a heartwarming people's team has acknowledged the importance of the parents in each child's life, by offering a family to those who don't have one or support and protection to those at risk to losing it. Ever since, more than 40,000 children continued to smile thanks to them," says president Iohannis in his message.On Thursday, president Klaus Iohannis visited the SOS Satele Copiilor association, talked to the kids, held their hands, gave them gifts.