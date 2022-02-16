President Iohannis to attend dinner on Sahel in Paris, EU-AU summit in Brussels

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will attend an informal working dinner in Paris on Wednesday, at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the security situation in the Sahel, and on Thursday and Friday he will attend the 6th European Union (EU) - African Union (AU) Summit to be held in Brussels, Agerpres reports.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, at the Paris meeting on Wednesday, the countries in the region and their international partners engaged in the fight against terror groups will discuss political and military/security developments on the ground, reconfirming their wish to continue their long-term partnership to face together all the challenges posed by the terrorist threats, to the benefit of European security, and also of the security of the citizens of the Sahel states, including through new forms of engagement."On this occasion, President Klaus Iohannis will reiterate Romania's firm commitment to the security of the Sahel region, materialised by our country's participation in EU and UN missions in the region, and by the decision to take part in the Takuba Task Force. The meeting will focus on the future of the mission amidst the recent security developments in the Sahel," the Presidential Administration informs.The Presidential Administration shows that the participation of President Klaus Iohannis in the European Union - African Union Summit in Brussels, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, is part of a series of steps taken by Romania to increase its global profile, especially through better capitalisation on bilateral and multilateral relations with countries of the African continent, as well as to highlight the contribution of Romania to the development and security of the African continent, including amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."During the summit, President Klaus Iohannis will highlight Romania's ongoing efforts to achieve the common EU-AU goals of peace, security and good governance; support for the private sector and economic integration; sustainable economic development through education, culture and vocational training; financing for economic and sustainable growth; climate change and energy transition, health systems and vaccine production," shows the Presidential Administration.Romania's participation in the summit, at the highest level, is said to contribute to the revitalisation of the country's traditional ties with African states, in order to identify new mutually beneficial opportunities as well as to reconsolidate Romania's profile as a development aid donor, particularly for education.This year's EU - AU Summit is a milestone in the ties between the two continents as it changes the partnership between the two organisations into an efficient, dynamic and innovative format based on equality and responsibility, designed to secure the promotion of common priorities.In addition to attending the EU - African Union Summit, Iohannis will also have a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.