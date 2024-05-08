President Iohannis to receive Distinguished International Leadership Award 2024

President Klaus Iohannis will receive the Distinguished International Leadership Award 2024 on Wednesday at a gala in Washington.

According to the Presidential Administration, the US Atlantic Council decided to grant this award to Romania's President in recognition of his career and his role as a transatlantic and European leader.

Iohannis is the first European head of state to be honored with this distinction in the 24 years since its establishment, the Presidential Administration added.

The Atlantic Council is a prestigious American "think tank" organisation founded in 1961 and is active in international affairs. Each year, the Atlantic Council honours a select number of individuals who have contributed to strengthening the transatlantic relationship in all its dimensions - political, economic, security and defence, arts, humanitarian activities, etc.

Among the personalities who have been awarded the Distinguished Leadership Awards over the years are US Presidents George W. Bush (2018), William J. Clinton (2010) and George H.W. Bush (2009), US Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr (2011) - current US President, European Commission Presidents Ursula von der Leyen (2021) and Jose Manuel Barroso (2014), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (2022), German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (2009), British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2008).

President Klaus Iohannis is conducting a working visit to Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Romanian President was received at the White House by President Joe Biden.

The official delegation accompanying the president to the United States includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, and Deputy Prime Minister Catalin Predoiu, Minister of the Internal Affairs.