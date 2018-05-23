President Iohannis visits Dacia-Renault plant: A great achievement of the Romanian industry, celebrating 50 yrs

The Dacia Renault car plant is a great achievement of the Romanian industry celebrating 50 years of existence this year, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, on the occasion of his visit to Arges County.

"The progress is visible, clear and impressive. Some of you probably already know this, but the Dacia plant produces 3 per cent of Romania's GDP, which is a lot. It is a large plant with a great Romanian tradition and today we have visited the engines and the assembly units. (...) It is a big achievement, this plant, and this year it celebrates its 50th anniversary. And it is part of the Romanian car industry, which relies on foreign investments, but also quite a lot on Romanian capital, too," the head of the state said.