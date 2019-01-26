 
     
President Iohannis: We honour Holocaust victims by reaffirming our commitment to fight against anti-Semitism

President Klaus Iohannis reaffirms Romania's commitment to fight against anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia, in a message sent on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.


"Today, we honour the Holocaust victims by reaffirming our commitment to fight against anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia," Klaus Iohannis said in a message posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust is marked each year on 27 January, according to A/RES/60/7 resolution, adopted by the UN on 1 November 2005.

