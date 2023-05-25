President Iohannis: We hope that German investments will expand in the coming period.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that, in Romania, the quality of German investments is highly appreciated and voiced hope that they will expand in the coming period, including with the support of the German minority, told Agerpres.

"For many years, Germany has been the top trade partner of Romania and the second investor in our country. The quality of German investments is highly appreciated in Romania and we hope that they will expand in the coming period, including with the support of the German minority here," said the head of the state at the meeting with representatives of the German community in Romania, where he participated together with his Germany counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Romanian head of state underscored the essential role that the German minority has played for centuries in strengthening the ties between Romania and the German area.

He also stated that the Romanian state particularly appreciates the contribution of the German minority to the social, economic and cultural development of Romania, as well as the loyalty it has shown over time.

"We equally appreciate the constant and tireless efforts of ethnic Germans to preserve their identity and cultural heritage. Romania supports these efforts to preserve the cultural, linguistic, ethnic and religious identity of the minorities. Romania remains one of the European countries where the German language is appreciated and learned, both among the German minority and outside it. We support the teaching of German language in Romania as a mother tongue or a foreign language, and through this we appreciate the special support of our German partners," added Iohannis.

He also mentioned the role of the mixed intergovernmental committee for the problems of ethnic Germans in Romania.

"This committee plays an important role in ensuring and promoting the identity and cultural rights of ethnic Germans, as well as facilitating intercultural dialogue," Iohannis pointed out.

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is currently paying a state visit to Romania from Wednesday to Friday.