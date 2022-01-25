 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: We remain committed to achieving goal of joining the OECD with energy and determination

antena3.ro
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the decision of the Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to launch accession negotiations with Romania.

"I warmly welcome today's OECD decision to open accession negotiations with Romania. I thank Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and the member states for supporting Romania's candidacy! We remain committed to achieving the goal of joining the OECD with energy and determination," the President wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Government also welcomed the decision of the OECD Council to launch accession negotiations with Romania, stressing in a press release that through this decision, our country is significantly closer to achieving one of its strategic foreign policy objectives, unanimously shared and constantly committed to higher level of the state, respectively obtaining the status of member of the Organization.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.