President Iohannis: We remain committed to achieving goal of joining the OECD with energy and determination

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the decision of the Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to launch accession negotiations with Romania.

"I warmly welcome today's OECD decision to open accession negotiations with Romania. I thank Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and the member states for supporting Romania's candidacy! We remain committed to achieving the goal of joining the OECD with energy and determination," the President wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Government also welcomed the decision of the OECD Council to launch accession negotiations with Romania, stressing in a press release that through this decision, our country is significantly closer to achieving one of its strategic foreign policy objectives, unanimously shared and constantly committed to higher level of the state, respectively obtaining the status of member of the Organization.