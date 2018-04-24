President Iohannis welcomes Germany's former president Wulff

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace visiting former president of the Federal Republic of Germany Christian Wulff.

According to press statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration, Iohannis mentioned the constant dynamics of the Romanian-German relationship that has strategic valences and is one of the most complex relations of Romania with another member state of the European Union."The former president of Germany commended of Romania's president for his actions and emphasised the latter's importance to promoting a positive imagine of Romania abroad and to strengthening the friendship with Germany, which is based on mutual trust and respect and development opportunities," reads the statement.Iohannis highlighted the necessity for the bilateral political dialogue to be developed at all levels to boost sectorial cooperation, pointing to the very important role, that of a binder, that the Romanian community in Germany and the German minority in Romania play in strengthening the bilateral relationship.He underscored that the good integration and contributions of the Romanian and German minorities deserve increased attention.Wulff mentioned the importance of the economic dimension of the bilateral relationship and the satisfaction of German investors in Romania. In this context, Iohannis emphasised the favourable economic conditions provided by the Romanian market and encouraged the German companies to maintain their confidence and positive attitude towards Romania, while continuing to invest in Romania.The two high officials also talked about the large files that must be managed by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019, as well as about the European political context of that time."President Klaus Iohannis showed that Romania taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU represents a window of opportunity, with the country set to follow a pragmatic approach, with feasible objectives so that the citizens can perceive tangible results and the added value of the European design," according to the Presidential Administration, which quotes Iohannis as giving assurances that he will personally get involved so that Romania successfully plays this important role.The Presidential Administration quotes Wulff as saying that Romania, through its strong pro-European profile, has the vocation and the legitimacy to contribute to the strengthening of the EU, especially because of the involvement and vision of President Klaus Iohannis."Former President Christian Wulff pointed out that, given the circumstances, he hopes that the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council will give vitality to the European design and represent a real impetus todevelopment."