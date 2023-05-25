President Klaus Iohannis and his German counterpart are paying visit to Sibiu.

President Klaus Iohannis and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is paying a state visit to Romania, will be in Sibiu on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The two officials will go to the city hall, meet with representatives of the German community and visit the "Samuel von Brukenthal" National College and the fortified Evangelical Church in Cristian.

The President of Germany will end his visit to Romania in Timisoara on Friday. He will host a concert at the Timisoara Philharmonic, in the context of the city being the European Capital of Culture in 2023, and will visit, together with the Mayor Dominic Fritz, the city centre. The German official will also see the "Nikolaus Lenau" High School and meet representatives of the German and Jewish minorities.

The Federal President's visit began on Wednesday. He was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace and had meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, interim President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, as well as with representatives of the business community, and he was accompanied by the Minister of State for Europe and Climate at the Federal Foreign Office Anna Luhrmann, as well as a delegation of parliamentarians, business representatives and culture people.